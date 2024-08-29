Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Up 2.8 %
KCCFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 37,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,005. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.
About Kutcho Copper
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kutcho Copper
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.