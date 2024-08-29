Lands’ End (LE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Lands’ End has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.180-0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.140–0.060 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lands' End Stock Down 7.0 %

LE stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.84. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Lands' End

(Get Free Report)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

