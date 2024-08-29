Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Langar Global HealthTech ETF (NYSEARCA:LGHT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Langar Global HealthTech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About Langar Global HealthTech ETF

The Langar Global HealthTech ETF (LGHT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of healthcare technology companies worldwide. LGHT was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Langar.

