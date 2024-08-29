Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LANV stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Lanvin Group has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.