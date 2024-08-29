Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,348.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.
Lasertec Company Profile
