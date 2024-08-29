Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,348.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. Lasertec has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

