Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Learn CW Investment Price Performance
Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Learn CW Investment has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $11.03.
Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment
About Learn CW Investment
Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.
See Also
