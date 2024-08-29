Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Update

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Learn CW Investment Price Performance

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Learn CW Investment has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Get Learn CW Investment alerts:

Learn CW Investment (NYSE:LCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Learn CW Investment

About Learn CW Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCW. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Learn CW Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Learn CW Investment by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 422,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 126,592 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Learn CW Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Learn CW Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learn CW Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.