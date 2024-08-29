LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Down to $90.76

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.76, but opened at $88.38. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $90.25, with a volume of 3,833 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.