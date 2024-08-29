Leonard M. Tannenbaum Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 10,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 376,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,786.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.85.

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ: SUNS) is an institutional lender that originates and funds loans to commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States. The firm seeks to target loans with investment rates in the mid-teens.

