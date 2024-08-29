LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 31st total of 130,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on LPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
LG Display Price Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 66.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
