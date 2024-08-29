Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s previous close.

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Li Auto stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

