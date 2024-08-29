Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 16.2 %
Shares of LFCR opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.97.
Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lifecore Biomedical
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.