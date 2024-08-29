Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of LFCR opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Lifecore Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 290,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

