Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
