Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.14

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $25.16. Limoneira shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 77,310 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Limoneira Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $445.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.62 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -230.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 32.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Limoneira by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

