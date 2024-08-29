Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $683.14

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.14 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($8.18). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.28), with a volume of 88,084 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.91) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.89) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIO
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 6.66%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management
In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($26,292.36). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.