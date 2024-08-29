Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $683.14

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.14 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($8.18). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.28), with a volume of 88,084 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.91) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.89) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £401.35 million, a PE ratio of -12,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 655.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 683.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 6.66%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($26,292.36). 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.