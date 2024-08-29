LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

LivaNova stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

