LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of LKQ worth $94,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,324,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,821,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

