LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.51

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.51 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 208.58 ($2.75). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,627,494 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($616,817.68). Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.