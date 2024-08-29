LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.51

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 197.51 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 208.58 ($2.75). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,627,494 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
LondonMetric Property Stock Performance
LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property
In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($616,817.68). Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.
About LondonMetric Property
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
