Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Up 685.7% in August

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 685.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGFRY opened at C$10.75 on Thursday. Longfor Group has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$23.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.76.
Longfor Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Longfor Group Company Profile
Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.
