Loop Capital Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $270.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.63. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

