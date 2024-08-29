Loop Capital Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of S opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.