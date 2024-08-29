Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in August

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lotus Technology Trading Down 16.3 %

Lotus Technology stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34. Lotus Technology has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

