Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $181.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

