Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of OPENLANE worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OPENLANE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,550,000 after buying an additional 399,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.11 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

