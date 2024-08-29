Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NEO opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Articles

