Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,692 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

TRIP opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

