Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $134.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

