Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bunge Global by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.30. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

