Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $343.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $372.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.