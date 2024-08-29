Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $833,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Masco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 60,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Masco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 58,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Masco by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

