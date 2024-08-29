Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $848,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 183.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,659.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CNO stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.