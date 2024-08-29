Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $865,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $203.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.27. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.