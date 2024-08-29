Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,547,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THS opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

