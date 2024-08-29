Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $8,837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,879,763.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $89.04 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

