Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Baird R W raised Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

PRVA opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

