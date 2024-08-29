Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $1,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

