Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after purchasing an additional 184,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $546,564.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

