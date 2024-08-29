Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 205,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 109,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $74.63 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

