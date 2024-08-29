Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neogen by 173.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,682.00 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

