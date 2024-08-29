Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $375.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

