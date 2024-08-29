Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Down 0.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $247.78 and last traded at $248.22. Approximately 166,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,524,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average of $233.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

