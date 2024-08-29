Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.00.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $258.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.43. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

