Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $310.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.00.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $258.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $12,976,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.