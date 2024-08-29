Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 621.1% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Luokung Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Luokung Technology stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

