Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 621.1% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Luokung Technology Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Luokung Technology stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
Luokung Technology Company Profile
