Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Lyons Bancorp stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

About Lyons Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.