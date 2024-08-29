Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Lyons Bancorp stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.
About Lyons Bancorp
