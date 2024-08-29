Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Up 1,098.6% in August

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 1,098.6% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Price Performance

LYT opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

