M. Kraus & Co Sells 616 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 108,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 90,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

