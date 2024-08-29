Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Purchases A$30,012.80 in Stock

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) insider Justin Nuich purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.31 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,012.80 ($20,278.92).

Mader Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Get Mader Group alerts:

Mader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.