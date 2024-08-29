Maia Wealth LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.36.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

