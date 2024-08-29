Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.91. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.82, with a volume of 34,800 shares changing hands.
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41.
Insider Activity at Mandalay Resources
In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
