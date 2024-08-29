MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MannKind traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 2672066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

